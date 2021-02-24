© Instagram / Paris Hilton





Paris Hilton is getting married





Recently, Paris Hilton constantly admits in interviews that she dreams of her own family, a wedding and, most importantly, of children. She recently even announced that she had already started an in vitro fertilization procedure and was going to give birth to twins. Today, on her birthday, Paris shared another big news - she received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, entrepreneur and DJ in one person Carter Reum. The cherished question he asked Paris last Saturday on one of the private islands.

COVID has accelerated a lot over the past year. I, who was constantly traveling, had the opportunity for the first time to stay at home and reassess what was really important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm looking forward to the start of our next chapter, «Paris said in a statement to People magazine.

© Instagram / Paris Hilton





I had a unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris when we were alone for the last 15 months, and I am very glad and happy that she agreed to become my future wife and partner. She radiates kindness, hard work, sincerity, her voice makes this world a better place. She will be a wonderful wife and mother-to-be, «added Carter.

When you find your soul mate, you don't just know about it, you feel it. My love, we've been together since our first date, and on my birthday he arranged a very special trip to a tropical paradise. On the way to dinner, Carter took me to a house decorated with flowers and knelt on one knee. I said yes, yes forever. There is no one with whom I would rather spend eternity besides him.

Recently, Paris Hilton constantly admits in interviews that she dreams of her own family, a wedding and, most importantly, of children. She recently even announced that she had already started an in vitro fertilization procedure and was going to give birth to twins. Today, on her birthday, Paris shared another big news - she received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, entrepreneur and DJ in one person Carter Reum. The cherished question he asked Paris last Saturday on one of the private islands (the name is not specified).

COVID has accelerated a lot over the past year. I, who was constantly traveling, had the opportunity for the first time to stay at home and reassess what was really important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm looking forward to the start of our next chapter, «Paris said in a statement to People magazine.

I had a unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris when we were alone for the last 15 months, and I am very glad and happy that she agreed to become my future wife and partner. She radiates kindness, hard work, sincerity, her voice makes this world a better place. She will be a wonderful wife and mother-to-be, «added Carter.

Paris herself posted a video on Instagram and wrote:

«When you find your soul mate, you don't just know about it, you feel it. My love, we have been together since the first date, and on my birthday he arranged a special trip to a tropical paradise. On the way to dinner, Carter took me to a house decorated with flowers and knelt down. I said yes, yes forever. There is no one with whom I would rather spend eternity, except him. «

Carter made the ring to order and entrusted this responsible business to Jean Doucet, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. After the engagement, the couple were congratulated by their family, who also came to celebrate Paris's birthday on a private island, including Paris's sister, Nicky Hilton, and Carter's brother, Courtney Reum.

Recall that the chosen one of Paris is a businessman and quite famous: together with his brother, he created the premium perfume brand VEEV Spirits. Carter is also the author of books on entrepreneurship and often gives interviews himself. The details of his affair with Paris became known thanks to informed sources of the publication E! Online. They were first noticed at the Golden Globe afterparty in January 2020.

He's a pretty famous person in Hollywood. They have known each other for about a month, - said the insider in January. - And very happy together. They were introduced by mutual friends, everyone considers them a wonderful couple. They celebrated the New Year with the Carter family, his relatives are simply fascinated by Paris.

However, now People are reporting new details - Paris and Carter have known each other not for several months, but for 15 years, but they really started dating a little over a year ago.