© Instagram / Paris Jackson





Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson showed her fluffy assistant Frodo





22-year-old Paris Jackson whose net worth reached $100 mln has been following other celebs' example and staying home due to the coronavirus outbreak. The sister of Prince Michael Jackson II and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. famous for her numerous tattoos decided to show her companion she has been spending time with.

Paris took to Instagram to share a photo of her cat Frodo. It seems the couple was enjoying time painting some pictures.

According to the caption, Frodo played an important role in Jackson's house as he liked «to help create.» And just look at this cutie! Wouldn't you like to cuddle with him?

By the way, the daughter of Michael Jackson Paris starred in the movie «Habit». Moreover, this time she got an unusual role - Paris became Jesus Christ.

It is known that the director gave the main role to actress Bella Thorne. The famous British musician Gavin Rossdale also starred there. The producer is sure that the movie will be incredibly popular due to the cast.

It is worth noting that Paris Jackson, who played Jesus, was never calm in her temper and had been involved in various scandals many times. She survived different shocks and even made an attempt to commit suicide last year.