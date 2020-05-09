 News > Paris Jackson


Paris Jackson doesn't look like her father, Michael Jackson
© Instagram / Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson doesn't look like her father, Michael Jackson


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-09 16:08:53

Paris Jackson has become a famous model and actress; however, being the daughter of Michael Jackson, she has no similarities with him at all!

The celebrity was named after the capital of France where she was conceived. Her mother, Debbie Roweis, also gave birth to Paris' brother Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. Her another brother, Prince Michael Jackson II, is officially just the son of Michael Jackson.

The problem is that Paris Jackson does not look like Michael Jackson. These are the photos of her father and brother, Prince Jackson. Both kids look more like their mother, Debbie Roweis. The photos were taken by photographer Jonathan Exley for «Vibe» Magazine at Neverland Ranch in 2001.

Paris Jackson got her prominence without the help of her famous dad. She can boast the net worth of $100 million dollars as of 2020. in this pic, Paris is in Melbourne in 2017. The star is wearing a nice long red dress and has got lots of bijouterie on her body. There is even a decoration on her head. The actress has got many tattoos too.

  TOP

Cameron Diaz can impress anyone riding on a red motorcycle! Check it out! Cameron Diaz can impress anyone riding on a red motorcycle! Check it out!
Brie Larson talked to Jayde Powell about free grocery deliveries. Watch their conversation! Brie Larson talked to Jayde Powell about free grocery deliveries. Watch their conversation!
Zendaya has her own Barbie that looks just like her! Zendaya has her own Barbie that looks just like her!
Dolly Parton provides poor children with books. What a noble soul! Dolly Parton provides poor children with books. What a noble soul!
Margot Robbie played her most successful role ever! Margot Robbie played her most successful role ever!
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wanted this man to take part in “Good Will Hunting” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wanted this man to take part in “Good Will Hunting”
Will Ahsoka Tano impact “Mandalorian”? You must know this about the role of Rosario Dawson! Will Ahsoka Tano impact “Mandalorian”? You must know this about the role of Rosario Dawson!
Jeremy Lin revealed biggest surprise of his life: and that's about basketball and the NBA! Jeremy Lin revealed biggest surprise of his life: and that's about basketball and the NBA!
Lana Del Rey demonstrated how she's doing makeup! What a cunning girl! Lana Del Rey demonstrated how she's doing makeup! What a cunning girl!
Ed Sheeran lost his Sheeranville in a fight: find out why! Ed Sheeran lost his Sheeranville in a fight: find out why!
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” star, supported Ahmaud Arbery Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” star, supported Ahmaud Arbery
Idris Elba paid tribute to British rapper Tymusic Chijioke who died from COVID-19 Idris Elba paid tribute to British rapper Tymusic Chijioke who died from COVID-19
Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron were more than just co-stars of “Descendants” Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron were more than just co-stars of “Descendants”
Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have become too close. What unites them? Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have become too close. What unites them?
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old