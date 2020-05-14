Like mother, like daughter? Paris Jackson added a unique tattoo – find out where exactly!
© Instagram / Paris Jackson

Like mother, like daughter? Paris Jackson added a unique tattoo – find out where exactly!


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-14 17:54:06

The American actress and model, the 22-year-old beloved daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson herself made a tattoo being quarantined at her sweet home in the USA. The celeb with $100 mln posted a photo with a tattoo tool in her account on social media.

The new tattoo was done above one of the fingers of Paris' right leg. The actress and model has an impressive number of tattoos on her body, including the ones made in honor of her late father, Michael Jackson.

This March, Paris already showed a new tattoo on her neck. This was a quote in a fictional elf language of John R. R. Tolkien, the author of «The Lord of the Rings.» It is translated as «light from the shadows [will sprout]». The girl also said that her friend let her create a tattoo of a bird on her arm.


And in January, Jackson added a stylized portrait of Vincent Van Gogh to her tattoo collection, making it in the «Tattoo Mania» salon in West Hollywood. She applied color ink to the artist's hat herself.

Jackson's fans fell in love with the new tattoo immediately! How about you?

  TOP

Jason Momoa shows behind the scenes of his new movie “Slaver Fight”. Watch the video! Jason Momoa shows behind the scenes of his new movie “Slaver Fight”. Watch the video!
Jeremy Lin, the NBA basketball player, supports “Mobilize Love” to fight COVID-19 Jeremy Lin, the NBA basketball player, supports “Mobilize Love” to fight COVID-19
Why is everyone discussing “Becoming” about Michelle Obama ? Why is everyone discussing “Becoming” about Michelle Obama ?
Mia Farrow boasted of her son's appearance on the front page of a popular journal Mia Farrow boasted of her son's appearance on the front page of a popular journal
Bhad Bhabie showed her plaques she is proud of. She's too far behind Billie Eilish! Bhad Bhabie showed her plaques she is proud of. She's too far behind Billie Eilish!
26-year-old Keke Palmer showed how to wear white: you'd never guess 26-year-old Keke Palmer showed how to wear white: you'd never guess
Skai Jackson, the “Jessie” star, organized a singing contest live Skai Jackson, the “Jessie” star, organized a singing contest live
Willow Smith, Will Smith's daughter, has released a new music album! Listen to it! Willow Smith, Will Smith's daughter, has released a new music album! Listen to it!
Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place” star, appeared in the image of Cleopatra. Check out the photo! Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place” star, appeared in the image of Cleopatra. Check out the photo!
Nina Dobrev, «The Vampire Diaries» star, showed how she relaxes in quarantine Nina Dobrev, «The Vampire Diaries» star, showed how she relaxes in quarantine
The author of “Harry Potter” JK Rowling had a talk with baking tins! The author of “Harry Potter” JK Rowling had a talk with baking tins!