© Instagram / Paris Jackson





Like mother, like daughter? Paris Jackson added a unique tattoo – find out where exactly!





The American actress and model, the 22-year-old beloved daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson herself made a tattoo being quarantined at her sweet home in the USA. The celeb with $100 mln posted a photo with a tattoo tool in her account on social media.

The new tattoo was done above one of the fingers of Paris' right leg. The actress and model has an impressive number of tattoos on her body, including the ones made in honor of her late father, Michael Jackson.

This March, Paris already showed a new tattoo on her neck. This was a quote in a fictional elf language of John R. R. Tolkien, the author of «The Lord of the Rings.» It is translated as «light from the shadows [will sprout]». The girl also said that her friend let her create a tattoo of a bird on her arm.

And in January, Jackson added a stylized portrait of Vincent Van Gogh to her tattoo collection, making it in the «Tattoo Mania» salon in West Hollywood. She applied color ink to the artist's hat herself.

Jackson's fans fell in love with the new tattoo immediately! How about you?