Paris Jackson showed what she's doing at 2a.m. You've never seen anything of the kind!





Paris Jackson impressed her fans by sharing a strange video on her official Twitter page this week. It demonstrates her doing awkward things in the middle of the night.

Paris Jackson is the daughter of legendary Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. The latter was married to the singer from 1996 till 1999 and gave birth to their two children – Paris and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. Paris' mother, a dermatology assistant, is now 61, while Paris has become a famous model, actress, and singer. Her net worth has reached $100 million dollars at present.

Paris Jackson has recently shared a cute video on her Twitter page. In the video, the star is placing her fluffy gray cat onto the hood of the hoodie she's wearing at the moment. Her caption to the video reads, «me at 2a.m. literally just vibing knowing damn well i have work tomorrow». Paris Jackson seems to be simply in love with her pet.

The singer has informed that she's done a «really cool edit of her Penshoppe campaign». Most of Paris' followers on Instagram say the singer is incredibly beautiful. They love everything she does.