Paris Jackson's daughter Michael Jackson spoke about the experience of violence in her life
By: Linda Davis
2021-02-23 21:56:33
After Paris Hilton's statement about school violence, it turned out that other stars were in similar situations. In an interview with C Magazine, 22-year-old Paris Jackson admitted that she and Hilton have «a lot of similar experiences.»
«I had a very, very similar experience in these teenage spots,» said Michael Jackson's daughter. «She's been through a lot, and it's amazing to see how she came out of it. It's nice to know that I can call her when I find myself at a crossroads. We were often in similar situations. «
Pop icon Michael Jackson's daughter expressed her gratitude and respect to Hilton for her strength and continued help. The girl said that they have been friends for a long time and can often discuss personal issues.
«She taught me how important it is to set a good example of a strong woman and be able to cheer up other women. We really don't have as much of an advantage as some men, «added Paris Jackson.