© Instagram / Paris Jackson





Paris Jackson's daughter Michael Jackson spoke about the experience of violence in her life





After Paris Hilton's statement about school violence, it turned out that other stars were in similar situations. In an interview with C Magazine, 22-year-old Paris Jackson admitted that she and Hilton have «a lot of similar experiences.»

«I had a very, very similar experience in these teenage spots,» said Michael Jackson's daughter. «She's been through a lot, and it's amazing to see how she came out of it. It's nice to know that I can call her when I find myself at a crossroads. We were often in similar situations. «

Pop icon Michael Jackson's daughter expressed her gratitude and respect to Hilton for her strength and continued help. The girl said that they have been friends for a long time and can often discuss personal issues.

«She taught me how important it is to set a good example of a strong woman and be able to cheer up other women. We really don't have as much of an advantage as some men, «added Paris Jackson.