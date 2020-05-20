© Instagram / Paul McCartney





Paul McCartney, ex-member of “The Beatles”, offers checking his “Sticking Out Of My Back Pocket” playlist





Paul McCartney encourages his followers on his official Twitter page to check out his «Sticking Out Of My Back Pocket» playlist this month. There must be something new!

Paul McCartney is known to have been a member of «The Beatles» since its foundation in 1960. His co-member, Ringo Starr, is now 79. In 2019, he released his 20th album, «What's My Name». Unfortunately, two other musicians are no longer with us. John Lennon was shot in 1980 at the age of forty. John Lennon died in 2001 at the age of 58 because of cancer.

© Instagram / Paul McCartney





Paul McCartney is still active and can boast a net worth of £800 million. In his recent post on Twitter he wrote: «»Ebony and ivory» live together in perfect harmony...» The musician invites everyone to come for May's «Sticking Out Of My Back Pocket» playlist. It features Paul McCartney's collaborations over the years. You can listen to the playlist on https://mpl.pm/SOMBP.

Paul McCartney appreciates his friend, Stevie Wonder, very much, so he wished him a happy 70th Birthday these days. By the way, he considers Stevie Wonder to be his brother. In 1982, Paul and Stevie performed their song «Ebony and Ivory».