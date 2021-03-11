© Instagram / Paul McCartney





Paul McCartney will write a song autobiography





British musician and ex-Beatles member Paul McCartney will write an autobiography. It will be called «Texts: from 1956 to the present day». Plans to tell the story of a 64-year career in alphabetical order.

«Texts ...» will be published in two volumes. Will contain the lyrics of 154 songs, excerpts from the musician's interview with the poet Paul Muldoon, drafts, letters and photographs that have never been published.

«I lost count of how many times I was asked why I still hadn't written my autobiography. But the time didn't come. The only thing I always managed to do, at home or on the road, was writing songs.

When people reach a certain age, they begin to keep diaries to remember and preserve the past. I do not have such notebooks. I have my songs, «says Paul McCartney.