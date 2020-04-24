 News > Pete Davidson


This is how Pete Davidson spends his quarantine time! Machine Gun Kelly is nearby!
© Instagram / Pete Davidson

This is how Pete Davidson spends his quarantine time! Machine Gun Kelly is nearby!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-24 15:43:01

Pete Davidson was dating his ex-girlfriend, singer Ariana Grande in 2018. In June, the couple was engaged but in October, they called off their engagement. Due to suicide thoughts, Pete was even checked whether he could safely perform on «Saturday Night Live». From January to April, 2019, Davidson was dating actress Kate Beckinsale.

A few months ago, Pete started dating Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford's daughter) who is only 18. Recently they broke up due to the age difference. Kaia's parents were of great help to Pete. In the recent picture on Instagram, Davidson is depicted with his friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 30th birthday on April 22. The guys seem happy together drinking and smoking while sitting on top of a mobile home. It seems marijuana is an integral part of any party for the guys.

Women seem to appreciate Pete Davidson a lot. Even though Grande and Pete were not dating any longer, she wrote a couple of her songs for him including «Pete Davidson». Kaia ignored age difference. However, Pete confessed in one of his interviews that he is not going to date anyone unless it is the love of his life.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...