This is how Pete Davidson spends his quarantine time! Machine Gun Kelly is nearby!





Pete Davidson was dating his ex-girlfriend, singer Ariana Grande in 2018. In June, the couple was engaged but in October, they called off their engagement. Due to suicide thoughts, Pete was even checked whether he could safely perform on «Saturday Night Live». From January to April, 2019, Davidson was dating actress Kate Beckinsale.

A few months ago, Pete started dating Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford's daughter) who is only 18. Recently they broke up due to the age difference. Kaia's parents were of great help to Pete. In the recent picture on Instagram, Davidson is depicted with his friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 30th birthday on April 22. The guys seem happy together drinking and smoking while sitting on top of a mobile home. It seems marijuana is an integral part of any party for the guys.

Women seem to appreciate Pete Davidson a lot. Even though Grande and Pete were not dating any longer, she wrote a couple of her songs for him including «Pete Davidson». Kaia ignored age difference. However, Pete confessed in one of his interviews that he is not going to date anyone unless it is the love of his life.