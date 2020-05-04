© Instagram / Pete Davidson





Pete Davidson and Steve Buscemi are going to star in Judd Apatow's comedy





Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were dating for just a few months in spring and summer 2018. No one knows for sure what the reason of their split was but it is supposed that the psychological problems of the Saturday Night Live star are to blame. No girlfriend will want to date a person with psychological issues. Before her relationship with Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande was dating Mac Miller for a while. As soon as Mac died their relationship with Ariana was over too.

In the beginning of 2019, Pete Davidson had a 4-month love affair with actress Kate Beckinsale who is 20 years his elder. Pete Davidson has been friends with rapper Machine Gun Kelly since 2013 when they met on the set of MTV's Wild 'N Out. Later, they filmed Mötley Crüe film. These days, Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson have stunned everyone with their song «Stuck in the House».

In the photo recently shared on Instagram, Pete Davidson is keeping his arm on the shoulders of Steve Buscemi. They are starring together in the movie set in Staten Island. The plot is kept in strict secret. What is known, though, is that the film will feature some elements of Davidson's life. Production will start in a month in New York this summer. Buscemi can be seen in Jim Jarmusch's «The Dead Don't Die».

Pete Davidson's fans love the picture very much as well as both actors. They are thankful that they stepped up and are working through the pandemic. They are sure the actors will go down in history.