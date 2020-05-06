 News > Pete Davidson


Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now!
Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-06 18:45:23

It seems Pete Davidson was too bored with his previous look and decided to change it completely. Check out his new appearance!

It is a well known fact that the standup comedian has had an unhappy personal life. His relationship with singer Ariana Grande has brought him a serious emotional trauma.

After that, the «Saturday Night Live» star has dated a couple of ladies but never felt completely happy, neither with actress Kate Beckinsale, nor with actress Margaret Qualley.

According to the fresh photo on one of Instagram fan pages, Pete Davidson has turned blond. He looks elder in it, though.

The celebrity has been experiencing with his appearance a lot and, to be sincere, he looks really well in each of them.

Not long ago, Pete Davidson has declared in one of his interviews that he is not looking for a girlfriend just for fun. He needs a serious relationship with a love of his life.

