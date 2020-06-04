© Instagram / Pink





Pink will conduct a live workout soon. Be ready to lift your heart and spirit!





Pink has announced on her Instagram page that she will conduct a live cardio workout along with her trainer this Friday. Don't miss it!

Pink is known not only as a professional singer with numerous songs the author of which she is, but also as a sports woman.

Recently, Pink has invited her fans and followers on Instagram to join her and her trainer Jeanette Jenkins in training their bodies. You can join the «Positive Energy Bodyweight Cardio Sculpt Instagram Live Workout» on Friday, June 5th at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm. Sport, dance, movement is a perfect way to strengthen your immune system, increase the number of endorphins and start a happy day.

