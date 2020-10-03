© Instagram / Pink





Pink's daughter is afraid of dentists but her mom knows how to treat her teeth





Pink has recently shared a cute photograph on her Instagram page showing her daughter in the dentist's office. What will happen next? Let's find out!

Pink is not only a talented singer who can boast having released eight studio albums and dozens of songs that have become popular all over the world but she is also a loving mother of two children. Each parent knows what it costs to take a child to the dentist. However, Pink has found an effective and fearless way to do it.

The photo posted by the singer of her network account depicts a dentist helping Pink's little daughter to skate right in his office. According to the star's caption, Dr. Jon Marashi is the coolest dentist she has ever known. He used to be a professional skater and now uses his skills to help his little patients to get to the chair. In addition, Dr. Jon Marashi makes Mr. Chickenhead out of sterile gloves! Pink confesses she loves him.

Pink cannot stay aside when it comes to the politics. She has addressed all Americans in her message on Twitter confessing she is ashamed that people can consider another term for Donald Trump. She calls him «a shameful loser». However, most of Pink's followers disagree with her and support Trump.