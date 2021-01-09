Pink has never been angrier. What's the reason for such feeling?

© Instagram / Pink





Pink has confessed on her Instagram page she is furious with the whole situation happening in the country these days. She describes her position.

Pink has been singing since 1995 when LaFace Records noticed her talent. Since then Pink has composed hundreds of songs many of which have become popular all over world, including her single «Try». Pink has been married with Carey Hart, a professional motocross competitor, since 2006. She's got two children with her husband: 9-year old Willow Sage Hart and four-year old Jameson Moon Hart. The singer seems to be happy in her marriage.

Pink has shared a short video on her Instagram page showing the way she's feeling right now about the protest near the Capitol these days. It is still hard for the singer «to process that shit show». In her words, «Joe Scarborough is feeling what a lot are feeling» now. Some of Pink's followers on Instagram called her a fascist saying she doesn't tolerate other opinions. Some people can't believe she has posted this. Everyone has the right to protest because each person has the right for freedom.

On her Twitter page, Pink says Trump and his supporters have shown their animal nature. She's sure they will never again dare talk about peaceful protests, since they «have finally proven to the world what hypocrites they are».