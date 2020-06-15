© Instagram / Prince Charles





Prince Charles thanked Margaret Payne for raising £390k for charity at the age of 90





Prince Charles congratulated Margaret Payne on his Instagram. The 90-year old woman has raised £390k for charity by climbing the Highland mountain of Suilven.

On his Instagram page, Prince Charles has left an amazing message to Margaret Payne. He said he admires her incredible efforts to raise more than £390k for the NHS, Highland Hospice and the RNLI by climbing the height of the Highland mountain of Suilven on her stairs. Prince Charles' wife and he are sending their warmest congratulations on such a splendid achievement Margaret Payne has made.

The Prince of Wales has also sent his congratulations to Scotland's key workers who were of great help during the pandemic. Mrs Payne started her climb at Easter and has about thirty flights to go before reaching «the summit»! She was pleased with the Prince's letter saying she will treasure it always. It has encouraged her to reach the summit.