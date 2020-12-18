Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited Covid-19 Vaccination Hub

© Instagram / Prince Charles





Prince Charles visited the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital's Covid-19 Vaccination Hub together with his current wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles was married to Diana, Princess of Wales from 1981 till 1996. The couple gave birth to two sons - Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Unfortunately, their marriage finished with divorce. The next year, Princess Diana died in a car crash. Nine years after, Prince Charles married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, but they have no common children. Camilla does not use the title of Princess of Wales in respect to Diana.

According to the fresh Instagram post on the official page of the Prince of Wales, he and The Duchess of Cornwall visited the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital's Covid-19 Vaccination Hub. They intended to show support for the recent vaccination roll-out program which is expected to demonstrate success in the future battle with the virus. The Vaccination Hub started vaccinating frontline health and care staff last week. More than 1,124 NHS workers have been vaccinated already.

Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall seem to love each other a lot, as seen in this year's official Christmas card. The photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland.