© Instagram / Prince Charles





Prince Charles and his wife receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine





The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles of Wales and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This was reported by the press service of Clarence House, the Westminster residence of members of the British royal family, the BBC reports.

© Instagram / Prince Charles





What kind of vaccine Prince Charles and Camilla received is unknown. Both of them are at risk for coronavirus, since the prince is now 72 years old, and his wife is 73.

At the same time, it is not specified whose vaccine the members of the royal family received.