Prince Charles visited his father Prince Philip at the hospital

On February 16, it became known that Prince Philip was hospitalized due to poor health. According to the BBC, referring to representatives of Buckingham Palace, the stay of Her Majesty's spouse in the hospital of King Edward VII will continue until at least next week. One of the first to visit the monarch was his son Prince Charles.

It is known that the Prince of Wales arrived at the hospital in a private car on Saturday, February 20, and was there for about 30 minutes. The paparazzi captured the heir to the throne leaving the building with tears in his eyes.

Note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, it is possible to visit patients in the hospital only in exceptional cases. The seriousness of what is happening is evidenced by the fact that the visit of Prince Charles - «unusual, since he had not previously visited his father in the hospital.»