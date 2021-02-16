© Instagram / Prince Harry





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child





The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child, their spokesman said.

«We can confirm that Archie will soon be an older brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very excited that they will soon have a second child,» Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

The couple posted a black-and-white photo of them lying under a tree, with Meghan holding her hand on her clearly protruding belly and Harry stroking her head.

Meghan and Harry's first son, Archie, will turn two in May.

In the fall, Megan told how she experienced a miscarriage, which was a huge loss for her.

Last January, Meghan and Harry decided to step back from their official duties as members of the British royal family, they moved to California. One of the reasons for their decision to leave the UK was to avoid the scrutiny of the tabloid press.

Harry and Meghan can no longer use their royal titles, that is, they are no longer addressed by «Your Royal Highness».

However, they remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Harry retains the title of Prince, which he got at birth. For this reason, the second child of Harry and Meghan will be the eighth in line of applicants for the British throne - after Prince Charles, Prince William, the children of William (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), Harry himself and his first child Archie.