© Instagram / Prince Harry





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey





This conversation will be the first joint interview for the couple - after the announcement of the Duchess's pregnancy and moving to the United States.

Recently it became known that Meghan Markle is pregnant for the second time. And while the fans of the couple cannot get enough of this fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing another surprise for them - they will become the heroes of Oprah Winfrey's big TV interview. According to People, the hour and a half conversation will air on CBS prime time on March 7 with Meghan as the main character, then Harry will join her.

In an interview, Markle is expected to talk about his life in the royal family, marriage, motherhood, charity. Together with Harry they will touch upon the topics of «megsit», their move to the USA and plans for the future. Why they decided to share such revelations with Winfrey is not surprising: she is not only a neighbor of the couple in Santa Barbara, but also Megan's friend, who was present at their wedding with Harry.

But Meghan and Harry's pursuit of success in the US could adversely affect their status in the UK. Although they are no longer members of the royal family after abdication and can not represent the British crown, they still have some privileges.

For example, if Western insiders are to be believed, Queen Elizabeth II may ask Meghan and Harry to stop working with a number of charitable organizations, and the prince may lose all the honorary military ranks for which he has recently been fighting. But there has not yet been an official comment from Buckingham Palace regarding the interview.