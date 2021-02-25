© Instagram / Prince Harry





Prince Harry is heading to London to visit prince Philip, 99





The oldest monarch of Great Britain spends his fifth day in the hospital.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, 99-year-old Prince Philip, was hospitalized urgently in London five days ago. The coronavirus was not the cause.

According to doctors, he feels fine, but doctors fear for his health. That is why the Duke of Edinburgh will remain in the hospital of King Edward VII until next week. Writes about this The Sunday Mail.

Prince Harry has already contacted Elizabeth II by phone to inquire about his grandfather's condition. He told his grandmother that if Philip got worse, he would fly to London on a private plane, according to The Mirror.