© Instagram / Prince William





Prince William spoke to the press about the well-being of his grandfather Prince Philip





British Prince William said on Monday that his grandfather, 99-year-old Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who is in the hospital, is in good condition, the Associated Press reports.

«Yes, he is fine, he is being monitored,» Prince William said during a visit to a vaccination center in England, in response to a question about his health about Prince Philip, who was hospitalized last week. Then he winked at the questioner, the agency notes.

British Crown Prince Charles, father of Prince William and son of Prince Philip, visited him at the hospital on Saturday.

The spouse of the Queen of Great Britain, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip is in this hospital as a precaution. Earlier, the British media, citing sources, reported that his hospitalization was not related to the coronavirus, and that he was in good spirits.

He is expected to stay in the hospital this week, undergo tests and rest.

Since 2017, Prince Philip has decided to stop taking part in public events and hardly appears in public.