Priyanka Chopra seems to be going to star in a new movie. Guess what!

Priyanka Chopra shares her sexy photo as she asks a question on her Instagram page. The actress is asking to guess the film based on her photo.

Priyanka Chopra is more than an Indian actress, she's also a singer, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. The star made her Bollywood debut in spy thriller movie «The Hero: Love Story of a Spy» in 2003. Afterwards she played numerous roles in films of different genres including «7 Khoon Maaf», «Kaminey», «Barfi!», «Mary Kom», and Bajirao Mastani (2015). She acted as Alex Parrish in the thriller television series «Quantico». Priyanka also had a supporting role in «Baywatch». Chopra has been married to singer Nick Jonas since May 2018. Recently, Priyanka with her husband Nick visited a Holi celebration party in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a charming photo on her official Instagram page which she captioned, «Berry kiss». The beauty has added a hot photo of her perfect face. She's having minimal make-up but looks amazing! Further, the actress writes, «Guess the movie? Hint: perfect for this time of the year». Unfortunately, none of her followers on Instagram managed to guess the movie; however, they covered her with numerous compliments.

Priyanka Chopra highly appreciates her life memories, including her experience of playing Kashi in 2015 romance drama film «Bajirao Mastani». She has also congratulated her co-stars Sanjay sir Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tanve Azmi and other member of the team!