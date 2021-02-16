© Instagram / Priyanka Chopra





Actress Priyanka Chopra said that she was impudently kicked out from the set





If you don't want to get fewer male actors, then, be good, go out.

In an upcoming interview for the Skimm'd from The Couch podcast, the Quantico star says that the CEO once told her that she could «take a paycheck that was par with the men in the cast - or go home.» ...

The 38-year-old actress claims that the producers told her, «There are so many other girls out there who will take this opportunity. You know, women in movies are interchangeable. «

Then the actress decided to stay on the set.

«I didn't do anything. I had to work according to the rules of the system, because that's what we're told to do. If you want this job, then this is the only way. «

«For 15 years I have been walking towards the goal of finally learning to defend my rights. I've heard other women talk, and all these dialogues put together have helped me find the confidence to stand up for myself. «

Priyanka Chopra also said that on the way to fame she had to push against racism, sexism, and bullying.

In her autobiography, Priyanka describes a childhood moment when her own uncle made fun of the girl because her skin was darker than the rest of the family. This, along with «the premium position of fair skin in Indian society,» led Priyanka to want to lighten her skin tone, which she started at 13.

Later, when she was attending high school in the United States, her peers advised her to «return to her country», which is why she could not find «self-esteem» for a long time.

As her film career in India grew, racism continued, but new problems arose. Priyanka says in her book that her father, Ashok, forbade her to go to meetings alone or at night in order to prevent her from falling victim to the stories that are now heard within the #MeToo movement.

«At the time, none of this made any sense to me. Why are you trying to cut off my wings? I am not your property. I'm already 18. But my dad said that what I plan to do is great, but while I live under his roof, he forbids me to go out in the evening. Meetings were possible only during the day. Either he or my manager had to be present. «

Priyanka believes that her father's behavior «really protected» her from «so many experiences other girls in the entertainment industry have faced.» According to Priyanka, if she finds herself in a similar situation today, then perhaps she will not be able to quickly solve the problem.

«I do not welcome the way people close their eyes to what they don't like. So many amazing, strong women have been in situations like this, and I can't save them. I would not be amazed by such proposals, but I would definitely be able to answer the offender with a confident refusal. «