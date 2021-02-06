© Instagram / Queen





The most life-affirming pandemic was the 1978 Queen hit





A survey on which songs best encourage and support people during COVID-19 was conducted in the UK. The results were somewhat unexpected. The most positive and most optimistic song was called «Don't Stop Me Now» by Queen from the 1978 album Jazz.

A survey on which songs best encourage and support people during COVID-19 was conducted in the UK. The results were somewhat unexpected. The most positive and most optimistic song was called «Don't Stop Me Now» by Queen from the 1978 album Jazz.

It has life-affirming energy, it is light, major and fast. With cheerful tireless words, among which there are such: «Without stopping me, if you want your time to be wonderful too.» And they immediately want to sing along!

Curiously, the musicians themselves did not consider this song a potential hit - on the album Jazz, they put it on the penultimate, twelfth. But the most successful songs any artists usually immediately place at the beginning of releases to quickly attract the attention of the audience - potential buyers of the album.

But in later years, the Queen appreciated it: it was performed without Freddie Mercury - with guest soloists Paul Rogers and Adam Lambert. But the respondents singled out Don't Stop Me Now with Mercury's original vocals.