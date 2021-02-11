© Instagram / Quentin Tarantino





Quentin Tarantino criticized the movie "Joker" and called it plagiarism





«You take a cool movie from the 1970s and remake it.»

American director Quentin Tarantino was not at all flattering about Todd Phillips' film «Joker». In a three-hour podcast for Empire magazine, he detailed how the picture attracted him, and what, on the contrary, pushed him away.

So, according to Quentin, the film should be watched exclusively on the big screen. Only then you can fully feel the mood of the tape, otherwise it simply will not exist. «If you saw this movie on the plane, on streaming or on DVD, then you have not seen the movie,» said the director.

Tarantino appreciated the live action murder scene. He is sure that such an intensity of passions, as in this moment, helps the audience not only to feel the plot, but also to feel themselves crazy.

«We discussed the massive undermining of expectations, the reaction of the audience, the causes and consequences of what is happening on the screen, the change in the atmosphere in the hall. However, it is the Joker talk show scene that captures all of these things at a deep level that most viewers simply cannot understand, «said the filmmaker.

However, Tarantino was quick to point out that Phillips's picture was too similar to Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver. «Is this a world we live in now? You take a cool movie from the 1970s and remake it like some kind of pop culture artifact? «Taxi Driver» - in the form of «Joker», «Apocalypse Now» - in the form of «To the Stars» - Quentin said with displeasure.