Rebel Wilson, “Isn't It Romantic” star, showed her child photos. She loves hats!

2020-04-27 17:26:51

Rebel Wilson isn't the actress who is longing to weight loss. Her body has helped her to achieve success in the actor field. She's known for her role of Fat Amy in the «Pitch Perfect» series consisting of three sequels released in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Rebel's net worth is $16 million.

36-year old actor Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson met back in 2011, long before starring in the 2019 fantasy romantic comedy «Isn't It Romantic» in which Wilson acted as Natalie. However, the couple hasn't dated in life. Rebel Wilson confessed that she finds dating too difficult. She has had several boyfriends in her life; but she hasn't found the appropriate one yet. Nevertheless, she knows for sure what her ideal boyfriend should be like. First of all, he must be strong.

These days, the actress has shared a couple of her child photos on her Instagram page. The first one depicts the future star in the kindergarten, while the second one shows her in the well-known place in Australia. In both photos, Rebel is wearing hats. Her caption reads, «No hat no play».

Rebel Wilson's followers love her pictures very much. The actress looks stunning!

