© Instagram / Rebel Wilson





Rebel Wilson boasts her tremendous weight loss results! Everyone is shocked!





Rebel Wilson has been struggling with her obesity for many years and finally she succeeded! Check out her fresh photos!

The famous comedian and actress has many things to boast, actually. Her net worth has reached $16 million, as of 2020. The celebrity has even become a close friend to the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk who licensed a video game series called «Tony Hawk's Pro Skater».

© Instagram / Rebel Wilson





Believe it or not but Rebel Wilson has managed to drop 14.5 pounds and, she says, the process is going on. We have just to wait to see what she will look like in the future. Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson has shared her fresh photo on Instagram saying «Somedays 'lawyer Rebel' comes out of her shell x and this is what she looks like». She looks so much prettier! Do you agree?

Rebel Wilson is not only a hilarious woman but she can also surprise you with her construction skills! You are welcome to tune in at 9|8c to see what sort of fun she had.