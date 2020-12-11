© Instagram / Rebel Wilson





Rebel Wilson boasts spending time with two of the most famous women on Earth!





Rebel Wilson has showed a few photos on Instagram in which she's enjoying herself in the company of Caitlin Jenner and Madonna. That's incredible how the ladies managed to arrange the meeting in this hard time!

Rebel Wilson is known for having played the role of Fat Amy in the musical comedy film series «Pitch Perfect» in 2012–2017. The actress even received several award nominations and victories. Rebel co-starred Anne Hathaway in crime movie «The Hustle» last year. Both stars demonstrated wonderful cooperation with one another. Despite her successful «fat» roles, Rebel Wilson has been transparent about her intention to lose some body weight. She has managed to lose over 40 pounds within the last year. The celebrity presupposes that her current boyfriend Jacob Busch started dating her only after she had lost weight.

Rebel Wilson has shared a sweet post on her Instagram page reading, «Producer power! Missing these powerhouse ladies». In the photos she's spending time with her close friends - Caitlin Jenner and Madonna - and seems very happy with them. She hasn't seen them for ages probably because of the coronavirus. It's still so pleasant to see the three stars together!

It turns out Rebel Wilson can skate pretty well. She has demonstrated her skating skills in the video on her official Twitter page. She's skating on the skating rink near the major Christmas tree in New York. The ladies are lucky to be skating on the almost empty rink. There are usually many people in line to skate in this place.