© Instagram / Rebel Wilson





Rebel Wilson reveals the secret to extreme weight loss





«I was addicted.»

Rebel Wilson proclaimed that 2020 was the year of health for her. She set herself a goal - to lose weight to 75 kg, and she did it. The actress has noticeably changed, and those around her began to perceive her differently, which she is very impressed with.

© Instagram / Rebel Wilson





The artist, in an interview with the portal Extra, spoke about losing weight and the methods that helped her a lot. At first, Rebel sat on exhausting diets for a week, dropping a couple of kilograms. But this did not give any result in the end, because in the end she broke down and gained weight back.

The key to her success was a revision of the approach to losing weight. «I decided to approach this issue comprehensively. For example, I have never worked on the emotional component, which is extremely important. I suffered without food, I was addicted. I worked it with a psychologist and it became easier for me, «Wilson said.

The actress also named the type of physical activity that helped her get rid of those extra pounds. «The most powerful thing is walking. I had regular tests and the doctors said that I lost a lot of fat because of her, «said Rebel.