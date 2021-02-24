The Secret to Successful Weight Loss Rebel Wilson

© Instagram / Rebel Wilson





The actress encourages those who want to lose weight to walk for at least an hour a day.

Rebel Wilson, who has lost 20 kilograms over the past year, never ceases to convince fans that weight loss products are available to absolutely everyone.

In a new interview with Extra magazine, Rebel revealed what was most effective in her fight against excess weight.

«Simple walking was the most important thing. Over the past year, I have gone through all sorts of fancy tests more than once, and they showed that walking in my case was the most effective way to burn fat, «said Wilson.

Earlier, she urged fans to start walking: «This is my main advice to you: go and walk. If you can walk for at least an hour, great. Just make the body move. «