© Instagram / Reese Witherspoon





Reese Witherspoon advertises the book by Marian Wright Edelman





Reese Witherspoon has shared a citation from «The Measure of Our Success» by Marian Wright Edelman on her Instagram page. It has never been more relevant!

Reese Witherspoon has played diverse roles in numerous films of different genres; however, she's better known for the role of Madeline Martha Mackenzieher in the 2017–2019 drama series «Big Little Lies». Reese Witherspoon is not only a talented actress, she loves reading books and has founded «Book discussion club». Reese chooses one book on a monthly basis and discusses the story depicted in it with her book club.

Reese Witherspoon has shared a citation from «The Measure of Our Success» by Marian Wright Edelman, «If you don't like the way the world is, you change it». When she was 19 and started her freshman year of college, she found Mrs. Edelman's words wise. Reese says it is a wonderful message to Edeleman's sons on their 18th birthday about how to be kind, thoughtful, respectable people. Reese is sure, this book is a wonderful gift for a graduate.

Reese Witherspoon mentions that although «The Measure of Our Success» was written by Marian Wright Edelman in 1992, the principles described in that book are relevant these days too. The actress was so moved by the book's immediacy!