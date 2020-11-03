© Instagram / Reese Witherspoon





Reese Witherspoon showed her odd Halloween costume. Check out the photo!





Reese Witherspoon has shared an amazing photo on her official Instagram page in which she's depicted in an unusual image of a dog. But that's not a costume!

Reese Witherspoon met actor Ryan Phillippe at a party for her 21st birthday. The actress gave birth to their daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe. The girl was named after actress Ava Gardner. Four years later, their son was born; however, the couple divorced in 2007. Reese got married with Jim Toth in 2011 and has got a with her husband. Reese Witherspoon has been the member of Book discussion club. The celebrity picks one book she likes and shares it with her book club. Reese Witherspoon herself released her book «Whiskey in a Teacup» in 2018. According to the author, it tells about «what growing up in the South taught me about life, love, and baking biscuits».

© Instagram / Reese Witherspoon





On her Instagram page, Reese Witherspoon wished everyone a happy Halloween and shared a cute photo of herself. Probably, with the help of an editing program of her phone, the star has added a pair of dog's ears to her head, as well as a dog's nose instead of hers. The caption to the pic sounds funny, «This counts as a Halloween costume, right?» Her followers agree with the actress and appreciate her photo.

In the recent «Morning Show», Reese Witherspoon reveals that she desperately wanted to perform the role that was given to Alicia Silverst. She even auditioned for it but without a positive result. Now, she wishes to act as Cher in «Clueless». Let's watch the interview to find out whether Reese will succeed this time.