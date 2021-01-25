© Instagram / Reese Witherspoon





Reese Witherspoon finally shows the greatest love of her life





Reese Witherspoon does not conceal whom she loves to the moon any longer. Here is her beloved man!

Reese Witherspoon is not only a skilled actress but also a gifted author of books. «The Whiskey in a Teacup» has become rather popular among readers. The celebrity also founded Book discussion club in 2017 and has encouraged many people to join it. Reese Witherspoon was married twice. From the first marriage she got two children - 21-year old daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and 17-year old son Deacon Reese Phillippe. Reese Witherspoon was married with their father, Ryan Phillippe, for seven years. She got married with her second husband, Jim Toth, in 2011. The couple now has 8-year old son Tennessee James Toth.

The «Cruel Intentions» star has recently shared a cute photo on her Instagram page which she captioned like this, «love him to the moon». In the photo there is actress' son, Deacon Phillippe. They have a very close relationship. The two have matching smiles and obviously love each other. Reese's son is amazing and so handsome! He's a real man already!

Reese Witherspoon expresses her condolences to the family of Larry King who passed away these days. The actress was lucky to be interviewed by him and enjoy his unique interview style. He was an intelligent, thoughtful and kind man.