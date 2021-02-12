© Instagram / Reese Witherspoon





In the things of her brand: Reese Witherspoon showed a laconic outfit





After relaxing quarantine in California, the actress decided to go for a walk.

Hollywood superstar Reese Witherspoon came under the gun of photographers as she walked around town. The 44-year-old celebrity went to lunch and also stopped by the Brentwood Country Mart.

© Instagram / Reese Witherspoon





For the walk, she chose a green military jacket, which she wore over a red and white plaid sweater from her Draper James clothing brand. She was also wearing cropped jeans and sneakers. The Oscar-winning actress had a mask on her face, and in her hand she carried a woven bag.

Couldn't resist: Reese Witherspoon showed how she eats holiday cookies

pet. This is baby Pearl, a little French bulldog. In the photo, by the way, she was also wearing her own brand.