Remy Ma shared cute moments from the life of Papoose's daughter





The colleague of Nicki Minaj with the net worth of $4 mln definitely could be proud of her little daughter since the 1-year-old baby charmed social media with her incredible skills.

Remy Ma proudly took to Instagram to share a video where her 1-year-old daughter Reminisce MacKenzie was showing her perfect knowledge of her own body. The girl listened to Papoose's commands and showed where her nose, belly, eyes and so on were situated.

Remy Ma's fans were extremely excited at the video and it really was hard not to comment on the post with cute words! Just look at her!

The fans called the child cutie pie and munchkin. And Remy Ma herself admitted the toddler brought a lot of joy to her parents. Moreover, she jokingly said she didn't know who's more annoying – her or her father.

Did you know that Remy Ma and Papoose celebrated the 12th anniversary of their wedding? The singers even shared a series of photos from the event. Honestly saying, these pics were from their 10 year vow renewal. Remy Ma claimed she'd do the same in 20 years but she would like to marry her husband again if this was possible!

What do you think about Remy Ma's family? We're sure it's perfect!