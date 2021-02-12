© Instagram / Renee Zellweger





Renee Zellweger will be reincarnated as a criminal





Two-time Oscar winner Renee Zellweger will star in the crime series The Thing About Pam, based on true events, Deadline reports.

The six-episode tape is dedicated to the murder of Betsy Faria in 2011. Her husband was found guilty, but the sentence was later overturned.

During the investigation, new details were revealed, and the real culprit was Faria's girlfriend, Pam Hupp. Zellweger will embody her image.

The actress will also be producing the project. It is produced by Blumhouse. The scriptwriter and showrunner will be Jessica Borsicki, known for the TV series «Abode of Lies» and «Lucifer». She noted that she followed Pam's case closely, immediately distinguishing it from other real stories.