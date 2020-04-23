© Instagram / Rihanna





Rihanna presented her new Fenty Beauty products





Rihanna is considered to be the richest female singer on Earth. With a net worth of $600 million, she is even richer than Celine Dion, Madonna, and Beyoncé. In addition to the creation of the Savage Fenty bra collection, the singer also founded the cosmetic company called «Fenty Beauty».

Rihanna dated singer Chris Brown in 2008-2009 but on February 8, 2009, the couple had a physical violence argument. As a result, Rihanna was hospitalized. The relationship was broken, too. The singer collaborated with rapper Drake and released songs «Work», «Take Care» and «What's my name?». Her collaboration with Mikky Ekko gave birth to trek «Stay» that entered album «Unapologetic» and was released in 2012. The duo of Nicki Minaj and Rihanna created songs «Fly» and «Put it out».

Recently, Rihanna announced on her Instagram page that two new Fenty Beauty products have become available. These are Cream Blush and Cream Bonzer.

It should be mentioned that in the beginning of 2019, Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her dad, Ronald Fenty, because he used the Fenty name for his company «Fenty Entertainment». That brought damages to Rihanna's cosmetics company «Fenty Beauty».