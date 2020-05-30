© Instagram / Rihanna





Rihanna is shocked with the death of George Floyd. We need to take action!





Rihanna has shared a very sensitive post on her Instagram in which she declared how resentful she is with the attitude to «her» people.

Rihanna has stated on her Instagram page that for the last several days she has been overwhelmed with «devastation, anger, sadness». It is painful for her to watch her people get murdered too frequently lately. She even tries to stay away from socials «to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd's voice again, begging over and over for his life!» Rihanna is angry with Derek Chauvin and calls him «bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum».

Rihanna cannot understand why all this is happening to people with dark skin. She can't understand why a paramedic is checking a pulse without even removing the thing that's hindering it! That's not normal! The question remains open: «If intentional murder is the fit consequence for «drugs» or «resisting arrest»....then what's the fit consequence for murder?»