© Instagram / Rihanna





Rihanna cares more about skin than about music. Her fans are outraged!





Rihanna has received much criticizing from her followers on Instagram after sharing her latest post. The reason is her skin.

Rihanna seems to be worried about her skin greatly lately. She has even created a line of skincare products known as Fenty Beauty. That's not so but but the negative aspect about this business is that the singer does not create new music any longer. She has always competed Beyoncé in the music field; however, both singers are more into business now.

In her latest post on Instagram, Rihanna has shared a photo of herself and captured it like this, «just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it!» In this way, the star advertises her cosmetic collection Fenty Skin Start'Rs. However, her fans don't like her new business at all, they are afraid they will never get any new music. One follower of hers even commented the photo with the words, «nobody cares, drop the album».

Recently, Rihanna organized the Fenty Beauty event for China! Here's the video from the event. Even though Rihanna's fans are pleased to see her they would like more to hear her sing, not advertise cosmetic products.