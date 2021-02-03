© Instagram / Rihanna





Rihanna mourns her friend, posting unknown photos





Recall that last weekend the family of singer and DJ SOPHIE reported on social media tragic news - Sophie died in a «terrible accident» at the age of 34 in Athens, where she recently lived.

We were no less shocked by this news. Declaring herself a transgender woman and performing on one of the Louis Vuitton shows, Sophie became one of the central heroines of the «fiery» number ELLE Russia, where she opened up from a whole new angle.

While the details of the star's death are kept secret, her close friends remember the red-haired friend and colleague. The shots published by Rihanna also reveal the insider of the workflow.