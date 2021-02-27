© Instagram / Rihanna





Rihanna delighted fans with a book





American pop singer and entrepreneur Rihanna presented to fans a book with her own photos, in which she is captured in candid images. The post appeared on her Instagram page.

The picture shows the 32-year-old singer posing in the pool in a black bikini with rhinestones, showing fans the spread of The Rihanna Book. Two frames are printed on the pages of the book: on the first, a celebrity is holding a beach bag, while standing in a swimsuit, and on the second, she was filmed while swimming in the pool.

In the publication description, Rihanna noted that the album was released by the Phaidon agency. In total, it features 500 photographs of the performer, including pictures in lingerie and nude. The cost of the book on the publisher's website is 120 euros.

The series of pictures amazed the singer's subscribers, she scored 4.4 million likes. «Wow!», «I adore you», «How hot you are», «I almost dropped my phone», «Must-read book», «I need this album», «The most beautiful and sexy», - commented users.

Earlier in February, Rihanna took a picture of her bare chest and excited subscribers. In the published frame, she poses in purple satin shorts of her own brand Savage X Fenty. She was captured with bare chest, which in the photo she covers with her hand.