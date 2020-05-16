Singer Rita Ora encouraged fans with a sexy workout outfit
© Instagram / Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora encouraged fans with a sexy workout outfit


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-16 18:40:35

The friend of Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha who became famous for «Your Song» brightened up the time of the pandemic in a farmhouse rented for 5 thousand pounds 150 miles from London – but that's not the main thing that attracted her fans.

The 29-year-old British singer and actress Rita Ora excited fans with hot shots of her workouts. Apparently, in self-isolation, the girl decided to get involved in sports. In the photo, she appeared in a figure-fitting suit with a deep neckline.

According to the star's words, she started to put on red lipstick and bright sneakers. It really seemed that Rita still couldn't believe this happened.


Ora's followers were delighted with the candid photos. Many of them wanted to take part in training with such a sexy instructor as Rita. They offered their aid as a gym partner or a coach. In addition, many of them admitted Rita was very hot and beautiful.

Rita definitely was enjoying the spring sun on the grass in the garden. And that certainly was more useful than being locked in four walls! The celeb herself was sure she had done the right thing when she left London.

Where are you spending your quarantine?

  TOP

“One Direction” is not all: Liam Payne showed his sporty style for “Hugo Boss” “One Direction” is not all: Liam Payne showed his sporty style for “Hugo Boss”
Niall Horan from “One Direction” revealed his main activity at nights Niall Horan from “One Direction” revealed his main activity at nights
Maren Morris, the master of the country music, has postponed her RSVP The Tour to 2021 Maren Morris, the master of the country music, has postponed her RSVP The Tour to 2021
Gene Simmons, the “Kiss” band member, recommends watching “Scoob” movie! Gene Simmons, the “Kiss” band member, recommends watching “Scoob” movie!
Bella Thorne, “Shake It Up” star, has changed her hair color. Check out the photos! Bella Thorne, “Shake It Up” star, has changed her hair color. Check out the photos!
Sofia Richie, the girlfriend of Scott Disick, distributes shoes to those in need Sofia Richie, the girlfriend of Scott Disick, distributes shoes to those in need
Cindy Crawford talked about her greatest hobby! Guess what it is! Cindy Crawford talked about her greatest hobby! Guess what it is!
Halsey, the girlfriend of Evan Peters, showed her freckles closely! Halsey, the girlfriend of Evan Peters, showed her freckles closely!
Joe Alwyn or Joe Jonas? Fans arranged a competition between Taylor Swift's lovers Joe Alwyn or Joe Jonas? Fans arranged a competition between Taylor Swift's lovers
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander's wife, has created a workout program for home training Kate Upton, Justin Verlander's wife, has created a workout program for home training
Caitlyn Jenner explained the special kind of love for Sophia Hutchins Caitlyn Jenner explained the special kind of love for Sophia Hutchins
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr will show every detail of their relationship Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr will show every detail of their relationship
Jake Paul has got a new girlfriend. Tana Mongeau is not his wife any more! Jake Paul has got a new girlfriend. Tana Mongeau is not his wife any more!
Chris Pratt had an annoying habit that made his wife crazy Chris Pratt had an annoying habit that made his wife crazy
John Mulaney, a Netflix star, is learning how to move with his teacher, David Byrne! John Mulaney, a Netflix star, is learning how to move with his teacher, David Byrne!
Nipsey Hussle from the “Caged Animal” movie remains inspiring to others! Nipsey Hussle from the “Caged Animal” movie remains inspiring to others!
Jessica Simpson charmed fans with adorable snap of her 1-year-old daughter Jessica Simpson charmed fans with adorable snap of her 1-year-old daughter
The ugliest idea of Jimmy Carter was revealed on Twitter The ugliest idea of Jimmy Carter was revealed on Twitter