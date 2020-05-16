© Instagram / Rita Ora





Singer Rita Ora encouraged fans with a sexy workout outfit





The friend of Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha who became famous for «Your Song» brightened up the time of the pandemic in a farmhouse rented for 5 thousand pounds 150 miles from London – but that's not the main thing that attracted her fans.

The 29-year-old British singer and actress Rita Ora excited fans with hot shots of her workouts. Apparently, in self-isolation, the girl decided to get involved in sports. In the photo, she appeared in a figure-fitting suit with a deep neckline.

According to the star's words, she started to put on red lipstick and bright sneakers. It really seemed that Rita still couldn't believe this happened.

Ora's followers were delighted with the candid photos. Many of them wanted to take part in training with such a sexy instructor as Rita. They offered their aid as a gym partner or a coach. In addition, many of them admitted Rita was very hot and beautiful.

Rita definitely was enjoying the spring sun on the grass in the garden. And that certainly was more useful than being locked in four walls! The celeb herself was sure she had done the right thing when she left London.

