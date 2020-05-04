 News > Rob Kardashian


Did you know these three incredible facts about Rob Kardashian ?
© Instagram / Rob Kardashian

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-04 18:40:03

Rob Kardashian whose net worth is about $10 mln perhaps became the least known member of all the Kardashians, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, let alone Kylie Jenner. As a result, people talk about them lesser although Rob still took part in «Keeping Up with the Kardashians.»

But do you really know these curious facts about Rob Kardashian's life?

For example, Rob developed a stunning line of socks, so he really could become known as a businessman. His line was called «Arthur George,» which was the combination of his middle name (Arthur) and his father's name. The fact is that Rob simply is crazy about socks and one said they were able to add more fun to the life!

Secondly, Rob has big problems with his both mental and physical health. In 2015, the star was sent to a hospital. The problem was he was ill with diabetes because of his big weight. In addition, the celeb was a victim of depression and the things went especially bad when he broke up with his lover who was known as Blac Chyna.

Thirdly, Rob changes his phone number ten times a year and never saves contacts when doing this. He explained this weird habit with the fact he was a very private person.

Aren't you surprised to know these facts? Would you like to buy Rob's socks? We like them so much!

