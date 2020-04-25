© Instagram / Rob Lowe





Rob Lowe boasted having a talented son. Check out who John Owen Lowe is!





Rob Lowe is known for his role of KFC's Colonel Sanders. He was the eighth star hired to perform the role of the brand's legendary pitchman in 2017. Before that, he acted as Chris Traeger in the 2010–2015 political satire series «Parks and Recreation». In his first movie «The Outsiders» (1983), the actor played Sodapop Curtis.

The actor has recently shared several photos on Instagram depicting him dressed as another variant of Joe «Exotic» Maldonado-Passage from Netflix documentaries, «Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.» It seems he loves animals. By the way, at the age of 56, Rob Lowe looks very young.

However, the freshest photo posted on his Instagram is the one of his son, 25-year old John Owen Lowe. The actor's caption to the photo reads, «As a professional writer, John Owen Lowe has become a new iteration of Hunter S. Thompson.» Rob Lowe's fans love the photo of his son saying that he looks like a boss. Thank God, he has his underwear on.

Rob Lowe has been married to his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, since 1991. The couple has one more son – 27-year old Matthew Edward Lowe.