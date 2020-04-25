 News > Rob Lowe


Rob Lowe boasted having a talented son. Check out who John Owen Lowe is!
© Instagram / Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe boasted having a talented son. Check out who John Owen Lowe is!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-25 23:23:56

Rob Lowe is known for his role of KFC's Colonel Sanders. He was the eighth star hired to perform the role of the brand's legendary pitchman in 2017. Before that, he acted as Chris Traeger in the 2010–2015 political satire series «Parks and Recreation». In his first movie «The Outsiders» (1983), the actor played Sodapop Curtis.

The actor has recently shared several photos on Instagram depicting him dressed as another variant of Joe «Exotic» Maldonado-Passage from Netflix documentaries, «Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.» It seems he loves animals. By the way, at the age of 56, Rob Lowe looks very young.

However, the freshest photo posted on his Instagram is the one of his son, 25-year old John Owen Lowe. The actor's caption to the photo reads, «As a professional writer, John Owen Lowe has become a new iteration of Hunter S. Thompson.» Rob Lowe's fans love the photo of his son saying that he looks like a boss. Thank God, he has his underwear on.

Rob Lowe has been married to his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, since 1991. The couple has one more son – 27-year old Matthew Edward Lowe.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...