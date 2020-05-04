© Instagram / Rob Lowe





Rob Lowe, “The Outsiders” star, prefers to take a daytime nap with his dog





By the age of 56, Rob Lowe has starred in a great number of films and television series. He is better known for his role of Chris Traeger in 77 episodes in the 2010–2015, 2020 series «Parks and Recreation». The first Rob Lowe's film was the 1983 drama movie «The Outsiders» in which the actor portrayed Sodapop Curtis. He was lucky to co-star Tom Cruise in this film.

Another actor's early movie is the 1985 «St. Elmo's Fire» in which he played Billy Hicks and received Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Supporting Actor. Rob Lowe also starred in the 1999–2003, 2006 political drama series «The West Wing» Sam Seaborn in all 80 episodes. In March, the star was so bored in quarantine at home that he did a Tiger King photo session. Meanwhile, Rob Lowe's sons, John and Matthew, have been making fun of their father's pics on Instagram.

Recently, Rob Lowe has shared an amazing photo on his Instagram page. It depicts his beloved dog sleeping on the arm-chair. The caption to the photo reads «Sunday nap.» as you look at the photo you immediately feel the desire to sleep as well. What a lovely pet the actor has!

Rob Lowe has been married to Sheryl Berkoff since 1991. In 1983, they met on a blind date but it did not grow into anything serious until they met again on the set of the film «Bad Influence» when Lowe was starring.