Robert Downey Jr made the best introduction for one of the vital events in the world

Robert Downey Jr has informed his followers on Instagram he was to introduce an important fashion event - the Green Carpet Fashion Awards – and he made it up to the highest standard! Watch the video right now!

Robert Downey Jr has starred in a number of films but he is better known for performing the major roles in such movies as the 2009 action sci-fi movie «Iron Man» and the 2009 mystery «Sherlock Holmes». Overall, acting has brought Downey the net worth of about $300 million. Few people know, though, that the celebrity had problems with drugs and the law. Once, Downey missed a drug test and was sentenced to three years of prison but he was released in less than one year.

In his recent Instagram post, the actor has reported that he was introducing the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. The event was hosted from Milan's Teatro alla Scala and involved many famous people including Zendaya, Tomi Adeyemi, Ellie Goulding, Parker Sawyers, and others. Zendaya was wearing a magnificent vintage dress from Versace and impressed everyone at the show.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards was held not only to celebrate the best in fashion but also to attract people's attention to the urgent problems of the world such as race equality, environmental protection and the pandemic. Hopefully, this year's edition will weave the thread of social justice in our society. You can watch the marvelous introduction by Robert Dawney Jr right now.