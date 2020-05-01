© Instagram / Robert Pattinson





Robert Pattinson, the “Twilight” star, married his co-star. Check the details!





It has become known that Robert Pattinson is currently starring in «The Batman» movie that will see the world in 2021. The actor started dating his «The Twilight Saga» co-star Kristen Stewart in the summer of 2009. Recently, the photos from their wedding got onto Instagram.

Robert Pattinson was seen with model Suki Waterhouse who was wearing a ring on her wedding finger. The fact caused many engagement rumors; however, the leading actor from the 2019 horror film «The Lighthouse» has not denied or acknowledged the fact whether Suki is his girlfriend.

Well, the photo shared on Instagram does not actually show Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's wedding. These were their characters from the romantic fantasy movie «Twilight», Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, who got married. The pic was taken during the filmmaking process. Robert and Kristen's relationship broke in 2013.

«The Twilight Saga» series include several sequels in all of which Robert Pattinson perfectly played his role. At present, the actor can boast the net worth of over $130 million.