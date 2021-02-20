© Instagram / Robert Pattinson





Robert Pattinson will become a father!





Foreign media talk that the beloved «vampire» of the whole world, Robert Pattinson, will soon become a father.

The StarHit portal reports that the actor had an affair with the equally popular actress Zoë Kravitz, who became pregnant from a handsome man and an idol of millions. The resource quotes an anonymous person who provided information about what happened.

«I and the rest of the crew, including director Matt Reeves, caught Pattinson and Kravitz in the Batmobile. This is the worst thing I've seen in my entire career. Matt was extremely pissed off and interrupted them. But that is not all. Zoe took a pregnancy test and it came back positive. Now everyone thinks it's from Robert.

They started dating secretly back in October, but we knew about it because we saw them together during the breaks. Plus, Zoe recently divorced her husband. «

The situation is complicated by Rob's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, with whom he is in official relations ... Or did the public just think so? The public complains about the macho, completely confusing followers with his love stories.