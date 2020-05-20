© Instagram / Rod Stewart





No songs: Rod Stewart sent greetings to the Celtic family with a cute snap





The 75-year-old performer of «Forever Young» has a lot of free time due to no concerts during the quarantine, so he invented a great way to congratulate his favorite team on its victory with his sons!

Rod Stewart took to Instagram to share happy news: his favorite «Celtic» has become champions for the ninth time in a row. The singer even posted a lovely photo to celebrate the event.

In the photo, Rod was posing hugging his two sons. There were a lot of things linked to the team on the wall behind the trio, including flags and the players' t-shirts.

Rod's fans joined his happiness commenting on the victory of the Celtic team and expressing excitement about the sons of Stewart.

Not so long ago, the rock musician said he would like to watch a movie about himself – like that about Freddie Mercury or Elton John. It should be mentioned that Rod Stewart's career had more than 30 albums over a 50-year period.

In an interview, Stewart admitted that, if any projects like this were carried out, he would feel highly praised. The star also signaled that he would like to see famous actors on screen playing him. This could be Rhys Ifans, known for his roles in «Notting Hill» and «The Amazing Spiderman.» Would you like to watch it too?